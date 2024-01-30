Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,191 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Cogent Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCOI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $77.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.42. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $275.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $1,399,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,740,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,793,894.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $1,399,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,740,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,793,894.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,790 shares of company stock worth $4,332,256 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.