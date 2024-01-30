LQR House Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on February 6th (NASDAQ:LQR)

LQR House’s (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, February 6th. LQR House had issued 1,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 10th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LQR House in a report on Friday, October 13th.

Shares of LQR stock opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. LQR House has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $435.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81.

LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($28.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($25.80). The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that LQR House will post -31.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LQR House news, CEO Sean Dollinger bought 23,100 shares of LQR House stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $106,260.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,806,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,910,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

LQR House Inc provides digital marketing and brand development services for the alcoholic beverage business in the United States. Its primary business includes the development of limited batch spirit brands and marketing internal and external brands through an exclusive agreement with an e-commerce portal.

