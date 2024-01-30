LSV Asset Management Acquires 4,100 Shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Ultralife were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ULBI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ultralife in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ultralife by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Ultralife in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Ultralife in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Ultralife by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Ultralife Stock Performance

ULBI stock opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $117.81 million, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.28. Ultralife Co. has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $11.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultralife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ULBI

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 10,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $78,831.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,210,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,888,483.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,540 shares of company stock valued at $113,592 in the last 90 days. 42.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ultralife Profile

(Free Report)

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.