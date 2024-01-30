LSV Asset Management Acquires Shares of 140,500 Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 140,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 95.3% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 22,150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 18.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 175,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 21,599 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 655,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84. The stock has a market cap of $968.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.06 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 115.56%.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

