LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 79.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,953,000 after buying an additional 150,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,146,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,531,000 after buying an additional 258,621 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,149,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,869,000 after buying an additional 813,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,603,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,188,000 after buying an additional 87,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE PFG opened at $80.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.28. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $93.87.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.