LSV Asset Management Grows Position in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report) by 220.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,307 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,407 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Shore Bancshares were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 28.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 14.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 25.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shore Bancshares

In related news, Director Clyde V. Kelly III bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $41,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,584.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 4,558 shares of company stock valued at $54,056 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shore Bancshares Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SHBI opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.46 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.25). Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.29 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Shore Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shore Bancshares Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

