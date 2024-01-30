LSV Asset Management Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,500 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Banco Macro were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the second quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 39.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 139,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 39,180 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the second quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Banco Macro Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:BMA opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Banco Macro S.A. has a 1-year low of $16.31 and a 1-year high of $33.75.

Banco Macro Increases Dividend

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Macro S.A. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5958 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Banco Macro’s previous — dividend of $0.45. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Banco Macro Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

