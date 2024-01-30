LSV Asset Management Has $651,000 Holdings in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Daseke were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Daseke by 118.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Daseke by 167.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke during the first quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Daseke by 389.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8,099 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke during the third quarter worth $58,000. 54.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.30 price target on shares of Daseke in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.69 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.75. Daseke, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $9.57.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Daseke had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.50 million. Analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, industrial and hazardous waste, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

