LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,332 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 56.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 313,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 113,139 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,009,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.57. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.61 million, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

