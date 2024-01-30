LSV Asset Management Makes New $537,000 Investment in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 171.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 41.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 288.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 22.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.20 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.60.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $150.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.42 and a twelve month high of $160.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.27 and a 200 day moving average of $138.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The bank reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 15.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 16.23 EPS for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

