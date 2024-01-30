LSV Asset Management Makes New Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Linde by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth $6,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $405.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $408.65 and a 200-day moving average of $391.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $196.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $318.88 and a 1-year high of $434.21.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. UBS Group cut their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC increased their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.86.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

