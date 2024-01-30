LSV Asset Management Makes New Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Prologis by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 695,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,033,000 after purchasing an additional 60,854 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,254,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,729,000 after acquiring an additional 20,109 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 23,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.73.
Prologis Stock Performance
PLD stock opened at $127.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.09. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.47.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.
Prologis Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 105.78%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.
