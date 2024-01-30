LSV Asset Management Makes New Investment in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sinclair by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38,631 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Sinclair by 18.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,444,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,608,000 after purchasing an additional 539,312 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sinclair by 1,068.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,947 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sinclair by 37.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,796,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,834,000 after purchasing an additional 489,924 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in shares of Sinclair by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,652,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,544,000 after buying an additional 233,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Sinclair alerts:

Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. Sinclair, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $22.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average is $12.83. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.19. Sinclair had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.40 million. Research analysts predict that Sinclair, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 76.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBGI shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Sinclair from $10.40 to $15.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Sinclair from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sinclair

Insider Activity at Sinclair

In related news, SVP David B. Gibber sold 20,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $274,691.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,980.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sinclair

(Free Report)

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.