LSV Asset Management Makes New Investment in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sinclair by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38,631 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Sinclair by 18.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,444,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,608,000 after purchasing an additional 539,312 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sinclair by 1,068.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,947 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sinclair by 37.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,796,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,834,000 after purchasing an additional 489,924 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in shares of Sinclair by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,652,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,544,000 after buying an additional 233,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.
Sinclair Price Performance
Shares of SBGI stock opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. Sinclair, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $22.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average is $12.83. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.
Sinclair Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 76.34%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBGI shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Sinclair from $10.40 to $15.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Sinclair from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.54.
Insider Activity at Sinclair
In related news, SVP David B. Gibber sold 20,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $274,691.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,980.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Sinclair
Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.
