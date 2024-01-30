LSV Asset Management Sells 2,820 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,420 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in GSK were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in GSK by 24.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in GSK by 12.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in GSK by 134.5% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 18,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 271.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $39.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $40.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average is $36.27. The company has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.3398 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on GSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,565.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

