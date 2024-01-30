LSV Asset Management Sells 90,395 Shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Free Report) by 91.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,313 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 90,395 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Caesarstone were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTE. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Caesarstone by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caesarstone by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Caesarstone by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,922,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,221,000 after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Caesarstone by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Caesarstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. 34.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSTE shares. StockNews.com cut Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Caesarstone from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of CSTE opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.44. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Caesarstone had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $142.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.16 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caesarstone Ltd. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling and residential construction end markets.

