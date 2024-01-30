LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LTC. Wedbush assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LTC Properties

LTC Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

LTC Properties stock opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.55.

In related news, Director David L. Gruber acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.33 per share, with a total value of $109,655.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,630.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David L. Gruber acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.33 per share, with a total value of $109,655.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,630.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Boyd W. Hendrickson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,946.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LTC Properties

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $665,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 284,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

(Get Free Report)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.