Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,543 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.44% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $6,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $142.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.26 million. As a group, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Madison Square Garden Entertainment

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.