MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MAG. StockNews.com raised MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

MAG Silver Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $9.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $946.29 million, a PE ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.23. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $14.42.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MAG Silver

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 80,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

