Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 32.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Markel Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,192.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,320.81 per share, for a total transaction of $27,737.01. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,688.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 197 shares of company stock worth $259,361 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MKL. Citigroup began coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Markel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,475.00.

Markel Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,493.56 on Tuesday. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,186.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1,560.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,419.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,444.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.00 by ($4.44). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.47%. Analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

