Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Position Reduced by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter worth approximately $405,697,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $93,221,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $242.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.67. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.56 and a 12-month high of $243.53.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAR

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.