Matthews International (MATW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Matthews International had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $480.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. On average, analysts expect Matthews International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Matthews International Stock Up 0.3 %

MATW stock opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. Matthews International has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $48.86. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Matthews International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Matthews International by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

