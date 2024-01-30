MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) by 140.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,574 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MaxCyte were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MXCT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in MaxCyte during the first quarter valued at $6,581,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MaxCyte by 37.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,665,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,324,000 after buying an additional 1,269,810 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in MaxCyte by 46.5% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,966,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,208,000 after buying an additional 1,259,826 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in MaxCyte by 167.2% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,891,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after buying an additional 1,183,731 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in MaxCyte by 165.4% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,649,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after buying an additional 1,028,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MXCT opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.08. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $6.02. The firm has a market cap of $535.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.42.

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 98.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 20,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,197 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,665,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,583 shares in the company, valued at $447,362.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,550 shares of company stock valued at $210,450. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company's stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MXCT shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

