MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 3,223.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,399,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,811,000 after purchasing an additional 858,544 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at $24,371,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 55.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,705,000 after purchasing an additional 489,167 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in MaxLinear by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,674,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,390,000 after purchasing an additional 421,769 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MXL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Roth Mkm lowered MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

MaxLinear Stock Performance

Shares of MXL stock opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -556.86 and a beta of 2.04. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.18.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

