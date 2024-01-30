McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Holdings Boosted by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.08% of McKesson worth $48,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 313.3% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. Barclays started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.38.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $486.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $494.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $467.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.07.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.26 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

