McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Short Interest Update

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the December 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 816,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Institutional Trading of McKesson

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $1,414,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $3,704,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,093,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 29,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,662,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on McKesson

McKesson Stock Up 0.3 %

McKesson stock opened at $486.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $466.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.53. McKesson has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $494.76. The firm has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.06 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McKesson will post 27.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

