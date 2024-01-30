Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Short Interest Down 13.0% in January

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the December 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 67.0 days.
Meliá Hotels International Stock Up 20.8 %
Shares of SMIZF stock opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. Meliá Hotels International has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.91.
Meliá Hotels International Company Profile
