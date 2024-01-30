Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Short Interest Down 13.0% in January

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the December 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 67.0 days.

Meliá Hotels International Stock Up 20.8 %

Shares of SMIZF stock opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. Meliá Hotels International has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.91.

Get Meliá Hotels International alerts:

Meliá Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. It operates through Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Other Business Linked to Hotel Management, Real Estate, and Vacation Club segments. The company operates hotels under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as Meliá PRO.

Receive News & Ratings for Meliá Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meliá Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.