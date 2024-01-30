Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK stock opened at $121.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $307.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.35 and its 200 day moving average is $107.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $121.46.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $87,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Merck & Co., Inc.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.