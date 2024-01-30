Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,810,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 17,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $121.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.35 and a 200-day moving average of $107.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $121.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 171.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 48,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $710,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

