Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.13% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $30,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $415,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 price target (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,227.48 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,161.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,150.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

