Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Mexco Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Mexco Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MXC opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.73. Mexco Energy has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $15.39.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 36.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexco Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 44,605 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 84.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

