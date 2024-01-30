MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,620 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $165,932,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,142 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,903,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,290,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,584,000 after acquiring an additional 851,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,228,000 after acquiring an additional 764,699 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. StockNews.com downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $434,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,047.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $434,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,047.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 2.21.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.