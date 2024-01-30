MGO One Seven LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 136.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 15.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.73. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.36 million, a P/E ratio of -810.19, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

