MGO One Seven LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Unisys by 47.3% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 172,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 55,458 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Unisys by 9.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 142,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Unisys by 25.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 49,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its stake in Unisys by 183.3% during the third quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Unisys during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.
Unisys Stock Performance
Shares of UIS stock opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59. Unisys Co. has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.55. The company has a market cap of $506.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.06.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unisys in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Unisys Company Profile
Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications and Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments.
