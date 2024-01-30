Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,508 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Microchip Technology worth $41,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 69,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $87.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.88. The stock has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.439 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research raised Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.59.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

