Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,678 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.9% of Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 864 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,771 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.4 %

Microsoft Announces Dividend

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $409.72 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $242.20 and a 12 month high of $409.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $379.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.16.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.