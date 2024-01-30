MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $14.50. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. MidCap Financial Investment traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $14.11, with a volume of 5784 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MidCap Financial Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 138,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidCap Financial Investment Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $923.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.52.

MidCap Financial Investment Dividend Announcement

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.26 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 11.51%. On average, analysts predict that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

About MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

