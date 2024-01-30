Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 17,001 Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Holley during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Holley by 132.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Holley by 1,196.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Holley during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Holley during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ginger M. Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,797.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew Stevenson acquired 11,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,476.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,405,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,599,373.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ginger M. Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,797.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLLY. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Holley from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Holley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Holley from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Holley from $8.25 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.36.

Holley Stock Performance

Holley stock opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02. The firm has a market cap of $610.64 million, a P/E ratio of 171.67 and a beta of 1.60. Holley Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $8.06.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Holley had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $156.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.62 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Holley Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Holley

Holley Inc operates as designer, marketer, and manufacturer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

