Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $36,000 Stake in 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Free Report) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,484 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 5E Advanced Materials were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials by 353.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

Get 5E Advanced Materials alerts:

5E Advanced Materials Stock Up 9.6 %

Shares of 5E Advanced Materials stock opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.32. 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

5E Advanced Materials ( NASDAQ:FEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Equities analysts expect that 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

FEAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. B. Riley cut 5E Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

View Our Latest Analysis on 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 5E Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5E Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.