Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $117,000 in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 12,309 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 81,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 165,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 62,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EYPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

In other news, insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $29,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $29,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,707 shares in the company, valued at $514,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $128,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,505 shares in the company, valued at $912,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,362,292 shares of company stock valued at $68,924,919 and have sold 2,252,748 shares valued at $43,729,927. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EYPT opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.68. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $27.23.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 235.51% and a negative return on equity of 109.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

