Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $31.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank raised Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. B. Riley cut Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.41. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $64.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.15% and a negative net margin of 1,900.65%. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was up 203.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $94,254.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,992.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $94,254.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,028 shares in the company, valued at $6,906,992.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $90,038.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,241,109.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,438 shares of company stock worth $433,243. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 92.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 89.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $51,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

