Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Has $1.65 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.2% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. United Bank raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $929,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $624.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $509.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $471.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 82.41, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $189.50 and a 52-week high of $628.49.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $608.30.

Get Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.