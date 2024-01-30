Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 18,173 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Arista Networks worth $43,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,666,137,000 after buying an additional 289,064 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,320,000 after buying an additional 4,002,359 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,112,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,254,000 after purchasing an additional 91,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Melius upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.93, for a total transaction of $211,047.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,958 shares of company stock valued at $53,195,103 in the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE ANET opened at $269.64 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.32 and a 52 week high of $270.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.88.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

