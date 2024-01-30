Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 19,098 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,098 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Hess worth $38,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Hess by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,985,000. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Hess by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 177,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,069,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Argus raised Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.71.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $142.95 on Tuesday. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.82 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

