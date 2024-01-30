Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 25,554 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,554 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $44,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,594,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $440,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 109,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,399,000 after acquiring an additional 150,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $153.42 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $167.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.64 and its 200-day moving average is $131.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PNC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.