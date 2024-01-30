Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 30,619 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,619 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Moderna worth $37,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 58.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 11.7% in the third quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 88.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its position in Moderna by 43.6% in the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 43,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 13,310 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Moderna by 0.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 74,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRNA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.96.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $104.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $187.59.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,146,931 shares in the company, valued at $163,166,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,146,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $1,558,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,516,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,518,945.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,899 shares of company stock worth $11,492,838. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

