Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 39,771 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,771 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of ON Semiconductor worth $42,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 1.8 %

ON stock opened at $73.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.49. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

