Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,613 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Norfolk Southern worth $42,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $81,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $238.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.99. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $255.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $209.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.35.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

