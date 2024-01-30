Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,405 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of TE Connectivity worth $36,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in TE Connectivity by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL stock opened at $145.67 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $146.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.35. The firm has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.