Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,477 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Constellation Brands worth $37,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,955,000 after buying an additional 9,197,478 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 21.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,903,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,226,000 after buying an additional 1,415,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,936,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,165,000 after buying an additional 51,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after buying an additional 908,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 593,130 shares of company stock worth $146,487,062. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Argus downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $250.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.15 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 42.13%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

