Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,626 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.14% of DexCom worth $52,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 5.5% during the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 33.5% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in DexCom by 4.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 5.2% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $491,800.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,452,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,117 shares of company stock valued at $7,284,034. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

DexCom Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $124.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.04. The stock has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

